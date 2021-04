Eaton received a one-game suspension and undisclosed fine for his role in the benches-clearing incident last Thursday in Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports. He is appealing the suspension

The ban actually came down prior to Tuesday's win over Cleveland, but he still started in right field since he's appealing the suspension. Eaton went 1-for-5 with a run scored and will continue to be available until the suspension is upheld or recinded.