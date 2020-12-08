Eaton agreed to a one-year, $7 million deal with the White Sox on Tuesday, Chuck Garfien of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The contract also comes with a team option for a second year at $8.5 million. Eaton, 32, had the best three-year run of his career with the White Sox from 2014 through 2016 before getting traded to the Nationals. He hit .226/.285/.384 and was worth -0.5 fWAR in 41 games last year, but the White Sox are obviously betting on a bounce back. Eaton was worth 2.3 fWAR and slashed .279/.365/.428 with 15 home runs and 15 steals as recently as 2019. He finished this last season on the shelf with a fractured left index finger but that should be healed by now. He should be Chicago's everyday right fielder, but it is unclear where he will slot into the lineup.

