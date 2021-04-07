Eaton batted leadoff and went 1-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over the Mariners.

Primary leadoff hitter Tim Anderson (hamstring) remains unavailable, so Eaton took his spot Tuesday. Anderson will remain out Wednesday and is not a lock to return for Thursday's home opener. Eaton's reached base safely in all five games played thus far, going 5-for-20 with four walks, one home run, three RBI and seven runs scored.