Eaton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Angels.
Eaton continued his incredible Opening Day streak, hitting a home run in all eight Opening Day's where he's started. With the unfortunate injury to Eloy Jimenez, the White Sox will have even more dependence on Eaton to perform in an already thin outfield. The 32-year-old has a career .282/.360/.416 slash line and the White Sox will benefit greatly if he can maintain his consistency.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Leads off, doubles Monday•
-
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Back as Chicago's right fielder•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Bound for open market•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Placed on injured list•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Exits with bruised finger•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: On base three times in loss•