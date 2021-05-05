Eaton is out of Wednesday's lineup due to a bruised knee and some hamstring tightness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Eaton apparently sustained his bruised knee while running into the wall in Thursday's win over the Tigers, and manager Tony La Russa revealed Wednesday that the outfielder is also sitting out due to a hamstring issue. Eaton had been in the lineup in each of the last four contests and went hitless with a walk and nine strikeouts in 13 at-bats during that time. The 32-year-old will have an extra day to recover since the White Sox have a scheduled off day Thursday ahead of Friday's series opener in Kansas City.