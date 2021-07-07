Eaton was designated for assignment by the White Sox on Wednesday.
Eaton simply hasn't been able to find any consistency during his reunion with the White Sox this season, as he's hit an ugly .201/.298/.344 across 189 plate appearances. Nonetheless, Wednesday's move still comes as a bit of a surprise given the outfield injuries Chicago is dealing with to go along with the fact that Eaton is owed $7 million for the season. The veteran outfielder is unlikely to be claimed off waivers given his performance and contract, but he should be a candidate to latch on with a team searching for outfield depth once he clears the waiver wire. Adam Engel (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in a corresponding roster move.