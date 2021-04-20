site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Knocks in three
Eaton went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI in Monday's 11-4 loss to Boston.
Eaton drove in single runs in the third, fifth and seventh innings to give him a team-high 14 on the season. He's reached base safely in 14 of 15 games while slashing .268/.379/.861
