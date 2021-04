Eaton went 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBI in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Rangers.

Eaton has eight RBI over the last seven games, raising his season total to 18, tied for fifth in MLB. He's settled in at the two-hole in the batting order where he hits behind a pair of .300-hitters in Nick Madrigal and Tim Anderson. That presents opportunities with men on base, which has fueled the outfielder's run production. Eaton has a 1.591 OPS with men in scoring position and 1.199 with men on base.