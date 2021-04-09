Eaton went 2-for-5 with two RBI in Thursday's 6-0 win over the Royals.

Eaton continues to bat leadoff while Tim Anderson (hamstring) remains on the injured list. He is 3-for-13 in three games in the leadoff role. Reaching base safely in all seven of his games so far, the 32-year-old will receive plenty of scoring opportunities at the top of a dominant lineup.