Eaton batted leadoff and went 1-for-3 with a double in Monday's spring game against the Cubs.

Eaton is 5-for-18 with three doubles, two RBI and four runs scored over eight Cactus League contests. The outfielder is not expected to bat leadoff during the regular season, as that role belongs to Tim Anderson. Thus far, Eaton has batted second four times and seventh three times.