White Sox's Adam Eaton: Not starting Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton isn't starting Saturday's game against the Royals.
Eaton returned to the lineup Friday after dealing with a bruised knee and hamstring tightness, but he'll take a seat Saturday. Danny Mendick will start in right field and bat ninth.
