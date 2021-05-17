site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Eaton: On bench Monday
By
RotoWire Staff
Eaton is not in the lineup for Monday's game against the Twins.
Eaton will sit against southpaw J.A. Happ, as he's done against each of the previous seven lefties the White Sox have faced. Danny Mendick will get the start in right field.
