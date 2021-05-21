site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: white-soxs-adam-eaton-on-bench-versus-lefty | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
White Sox's Adam Eaton: On bench versus lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton is not in the lineup Friday against the White Sox.
Eaton won't start Friday's contest with left-hander Jordan Montgomery starting for New York. Andrew Vaughn, Leury Garcia and Danny Mendick will start from left to right in the outfield.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 1 min read
Chris Towers
• 10 min read