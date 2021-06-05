site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Out of lineup Saturday
RotoWire Staff
Eaton isn't in the lineup Saturday against the Tigers.
Eaton had started each of the last two games and went 1-for-9 with a run, an RBI and five strikeouts. Danny Mendick will start in right field and bat ninth.
