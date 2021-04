Eaton went 1-for-3 with a double, an RBI, a run scored and two walks in Saturday's loss against the Red Sox.

Eaton reached base three times Saturday and plated one of the White Sox's three runs with an RBI double that scored Alex Verdugo in the top of the ninth when the game was already decided. The veteran outfielder has reached base safely in every single game this season and is also carrying a seven-game hitting streak.