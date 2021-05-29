site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Remains out of lineup
Eaton (hamstring) remains out of the lineup for Game 2 of Saturday's doubleheader against the Orioles.
Eaton continues to deal with right hamstring tightness, so he'll be held out of the lineup for a fourth consecutive contest. Danny Mendick will start in right field and bat ninth.
