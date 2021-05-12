Eaton went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in Tuesday's 9-3 win over Minnesota.

Eaton, who has been dealing with a sore knee, sat out three of the previous five games entering Tuesday's contest. With off-days, that means a span of eight days with six days off. Some eyebrows were raised when he sat two consecutive games against left-handed pitching, but the decision to sit Eaton against southpaws appears to have been rooted in concerns about the knee. Manager Tony La Russa told Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times that the knee is close to 100 percent.