White Sox's Adam Eaton: Sits for day game
RotoWire Staff
Eaton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Cleveland.
Eaton will get a breather as the White Sox wrap up their homestand with a day game. Leury Garcia will man right field in Eaton's stead.
