White Sox's Adam Eaton: Sitting against lefty
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Eaton is not in the lineup Friday against the Tigers.
Eaton finds himself on the bench for the second straight contest with southpaw Tarik Skubal on the mound for Detroit. Leury Garcia will shift to right field while Adam Engel starts in center.
