White Sox's Adam Eaton: Sitting for second game
RotoWire Staff
Eaton is not in the lineup for the second game of the team's doubleheader Thursday.
Eaton started the team's first game, but will be serving his one-game suspension for the latter contest. Leury Garcia will take over in right field and hit eighth.
