Eaton is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game in Cincinnati.

Eaton will head to the bench for the day game after a night game, allowing Billy Hamilton to pick up a start in the outfield. The 32-year-old's return to Chicago has been far from a successful one through the first month and change of the season, with Eaton supplying a meager .211/.299/.368 slash line and a career-worst 25 percent strikeout rate across 108 plate appearances. He's been able to prop up his fantasy value to some degree through volume, as he's racked up 18 RBI and 16 runs through 25 games.