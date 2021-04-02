Eaton went 1-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's loss to the Angels.
Incredibly, Eaton has homered on all eight Opening Days that he's gotten the start in his career. Following the unfortunate injury to Eloy Jimenez, the White Sox will be even more dependent on Eaton to perform in an already thin outfield. The 32-year-old has a career .282/.360/.416 slash line, but he struggled in 2020; particularly with Jimenez out, the White Sox will need Eaton's trademark combination of pop, speed and on-base skills.
More News
-
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Leads off, doubles Monday•
-
White Sox's Adam Eaton: Back as Chicago's right fielder•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Bound for open market•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Placed on injured list•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: Exits with bruised finger•
-
Nationals' Adam Eaton: On base three times in loss•