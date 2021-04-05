Eaton isn't starting Monday's game against the Mariners.
Eaton started each of the first four games of the year and went 4-for-16 with a home run, four runs, three RBI and three walks. Billy Hamilton will take his place in right field Monday, batting ninth.
