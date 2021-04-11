Eaton is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Royals.
Even though the White Sox haven't played since Thursday due to an off day and a rainout, the lefty-hitting Eaton will still take a seat with southpaw Mike Minor on the hill for Kansas City. Leury Garcia picks up the start in right field in Eaton's stead.
