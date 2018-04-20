Engel may cede playing time to the recently acquired Trayce Thompson, Scott Merkin and David Adler of MLB.com report.

Engel's Gold Glove-caliber defense may not be enough to overcome a .179 batting average and .488 OPS. After Ryan Cordell, who had been playing center field at Triple-A Charlotte, suffered a broken clavicle and will miss two months, the White Sox made a move to add some outfield depth as insurance in case they send Engel back to the minors. The starting job remains Engel's, but we've seen more of Leury Garcia in center field lately. Thompson represents a better backup solution than Garcia, an infielder that has been moved to the outfield out of need.