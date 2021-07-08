Engel went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 6-1 win over Minnesota.

Engel returned to the active roster after a stay on the injured list due to a hamstring injury. He showed no issue with the hamstring, legging out a pair of doubles and stealing his second base of the season. He returned as the starter in center field and should remain there until Luis Robert (hip) is ready to contribute.