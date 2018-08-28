Engel went 3-for-4 with a run scored and was caught stealing in Monday's 6-2 win over the Yankees.

Engel's collected multiple hits in eight of the last 15 games, a stretch in which he's hitting .364 (20-for-55) with eight extra-base hits and two steals (three caught stealing). That's elevated his average to .240, its highest mark since April 4. He's getting in the lineup nearly everyday and could become a factor in stolen bases (14 steals, six caught stealing) if he continues to get on base with regularity.