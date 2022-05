Engel is out of the lineup for the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Royals.

Engel will retreat to the bench for the first game of the twin bill after he started in right field in five of the previous six contests. With Andrew Vaughn (hand) recently returning from the 10-day injured list, Engel is expected to move into more of a fourth-outfielder role, but he should still pick up regular starts against left-handed pitching at the expense of the lefty-hitting Gavin Sheets.