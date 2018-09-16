White Sox's Adam Engel: Bad night on bases against O's
Engel went 2-for-3 but was caught stealing twice in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Orioles.
The White Sox actually went 0-for-3 on steal attempts on the night, as Tim Anderson also got erased at second base by Baltimore catcher Caleb Joseph. Engel's now got a mediocre 66.7 percent success rate on steals (16-for-24) for the year, a far cry from his 8-for-9 performance in his first taste of the majors last season, but those steals still represent his only semi-consistent source of fantasy value given his .615 OPS.
