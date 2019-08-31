White Sox's Adam Engel: Becomes lineup regular
Engel went 1-for-4 with an RBI in Friday's 10-7 loss to the Braves.
Engel made his eighth start in the last nine games, benefiting from an injury to Eloy Jimenez (since returned) and the slumping Jon Jay, who was placed on the injured list Friday with a hip injury. Engel is 7-for-25 (.280) with three doubles and three RBI during this stretch, although he's a career .210 hitter over three MLB seasons. With Jay headed for season-ending surgery, Engel could earn consistent at-bats over the final month if he continues to hit with regularity. Otherwise, Leury Garcia can handle center field with a combination of Ryan Goins (left-handed hitter) and Ryan Cordell (right-handed) in right.
