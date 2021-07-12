Engel went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run and an additional run scored in Sunday's win over the Orioles.
Engel crushed his fifth long ball of the season in the fifth inning off Tyler Wells, and that means he's now gone yard in back-to-back games for the first time in 2021. In fact, all of Engel's five homers on the season have come in his last 10 games and while the sample size is small with just 13 games and 46 plate appearances, he owns an excellent 1.031 OPS.
