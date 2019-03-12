Engel went 1-for-2 with a home run and two runs scored in Monday's game against Milwaukee.

Engel continues what has been a good spring for the light-hitting center fielder. He's batting .280 (7-for-25) with nine runs, four extra-base hits, including two home runs, and six RBI. He has carried over the gains he had over the second half of 2018 into 2019. He'll be the White Sox's starting center fielder, and his job should be safe when Chicago eventually promotes Eloy Jimenez, who is expected to play left field.