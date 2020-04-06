White Sox's Adam Engel: Could platoon in right field
Engel could serve as a platoon partner in right field if Nomar Mazara struggles against left-handed pitching, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
The White Sox plan to let Mazara start the season as the everyday right fielder, but they are cognizant of his career .633 OPS against southpaws. If Mazara's issues against left-handers persist in 2020, manager Rick Renteria could turn to Engel, the 28-year-old defensive wiz who posted an .841 OPS against lefties in 2019. He hit well during spring training, going 10-for-33 with two home runs, two doubles, 11 RBI and eight runs scored over 35 plate appearances. Engel has never hit enough during the stretches when the White Sox needed him daily, but there's potential for a part-time opportunity in 2020.
