Engel is battling a minor hamstring injury and should be considered day-to-day ahead of Saturday's game, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Engel appears to have picked up the injury during Wednesday's contest as he was left out of the starting lineup Thursday and Friday, marking his first time on the bench since the middle of May. It doesn't look like Engel will be forced to miss an extended period of time, and expect him to re-enter the starting nine once he's deemed healthy.