Engel went 1-for-1 with an RBI in Monday's 3-1 win over Minnesota.
Engel entered as a pinch hitter for Nomar Mazara in the eighth inning when left-hander Taylor Rogers came into pitch and delivered the game-winning run. The righty-hitting Engel came up to the majors with a reputation of an all-glove, no-bat outfielder, but he's turned himself into a competent hitter. He's a lineup regular against left-handers and has a .900 OPS against southpaws. He's batting a career-high .294 and has improved as a hitter each subsequent season since becoming a major-leaguer in 2017.