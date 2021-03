Engel was diagnosed with a strained right hamstring Saturday and will undergo a further evaluation Sunday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

It's already the second injury of camp for Engel, who missed a few days in early March with ankle inflammation. The severity of this particular issue isn't yet clear, but anything more than a day-to-day injury at this stage of spring would likely send him to the injured list to start the year.