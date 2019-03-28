Engel isn't included in the lineup for the White Sox's season opener Thursday versus the Royals, Joel Goldberg of FOX Sports Kansas City reports.

Engel entered spring training as the presumptive favorite to break camp as the team's top center fielder, but those duties may now belong to Leury Garcia. With a 1.103 OPS over 20 games during the exhibition slate, Garcia will be rewarded with the Opening Day start and could solidify his place atop the depth chart if he carries over his success to the regular season. Even if Garcia's start proves to be more of an anomaly, Engel won't offer much fantasy intrigue as anything more than a desperate play for steals.