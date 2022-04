Engel will start in right field and bat seventh in Wednesday's game against the Mariners, Vinnie Duber of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The White Sox are including Engel in the lineup for the second time in five games this season. Both of Engel's starts have come against left-handed pitching, and he looks as though he'll continue to fill the short side of a platoon in the corner outfield with Gavin Sheets while AJ Pollock (hamstring) is on the shelf.