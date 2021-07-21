Engel went 0-for-1 with three walks and a run scored in Tuesday's 9-5 win over the Twins.

Engel had just one walk in 15 games dating back to his 2021 debut on June 6 but now has tallied four free passes over his last two games, with three of those coming Tuesday. He scored his lone run of the night on an RBI single to center by Andrew Vaughn in what was part of a five-run eighth inning for the White Sox. The 29-year-old is slashing .264/.355/.585 with five homers, 12 RBI, 11 runs scored, three steals and a 5:9 BB:K over 62 plate appearances this year.