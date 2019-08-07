Engel started in center field in both ends of Tuesday's doubleheader with the Tigers, going a collective 2-for-7 with two doubles, three RBI and a stolen base. He also reached base after being struck by a pitch.

While Engel delivered a strong day at the plate, he's shown throughout parts of three seasons in the big leagues that he's a well-below-average hitter and brings most of his value through his baserunning and defensive abilities. Those skills should allow Engel to pick up semi-regular work in the White Sox outfield, but he's not expected to get an extended run in an everyday role unless an injury hits one of Eloy Jimenez, Leury Garcia or Jon Jay.