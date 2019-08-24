Engel went 1-for-4 with a double and two RBI in Friday's 8-3 win over the Rangers.

Engel started in center field, the third straight start for the light-hitting outfielder who has benefited from Eloy Jimenez's hip injury. Jimenez was available as a pinch hitter Friday, suggesting he could return Saturday and end Engel's run in the starting lineup.

