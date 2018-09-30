Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Twins, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Engel served as the White Sox's primary center fielder for much of the season before ceding those duties to Ryan Cordell this week. While he's valued for his defensive contributions, Engel's .207/.260/.314 career batting line (56 wRC+) makes him ill-suited for an everyday role, even on a rebuilding club like the White Sox.