Engel was a late addition to the starting lineup Sunday, replacing Leury Garcia (illness) in center field. He went 0-for-3 in a 2-0 loss to the Athletics.

Garcia's absence is not expected to last too long, so Engel should return to a bench role by Monday or Tuesday. The light-hitting center fielder is batting just .105 (2-for-19) in nine August games (five starts).