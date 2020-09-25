site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Adam Engel: Enters for Jimenez
RotoWire Staff
Engel entered Thursday's game after Eloy Jimenez departed with soreness in his right foot.
Jimenez will be evaluated Friday and could miss time over the weekend. In that case, the right-handed hitting Engel or lefty Jarrod Dyson will start in left field.
