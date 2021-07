Engel (hamstring) expects to be activated off the 10-day injured list Monday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

This marks the second time Engel has been on the injured list due to the hamstring. He's expected to resume a role as the starting center fielder, although Brian Goodwin has made some noise as the primary fill-in, going 10-for-34 (.294) with five extra-base hits over nine games.