Engel (hamstring) said Friday that he anticipates being activated from the 10-day injured list at some point during next week's series against Cleveland, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

Engel landed on the injured list June 22 with his second right hamstring strain of the season. He's yet to go on a rehab stint, and it now sounds like he may be in line to rejoin the club in Minnesota without heading to the minors first. Engel could see substantial playing time after being activated with Luis Robert (hip) and Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) still a ways away from returning.