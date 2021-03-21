Manager Tony La Russa said Engel (hamstring) will be sidelined at least a couple weeks, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.

The 29-year-old exited Saturday's spring game with a right hamstring strain, and the injury will prevent him from being available for Opening Day. A two-week recovery would allow Engel to return for the second series of the season, which begins April 5 at Seattle, though he could end up missing more time.