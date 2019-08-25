Engel will start in center field and bat eighth Sunday against the Rangers.

A uptick in recent matchups versus left-handed pitching coupled with Eloy Jimenez's brief absence due to a hip injury have opened up extra room in the outfield for Engel lately. He'll make a fifth straight start Sunday but should be limited to a short-side platoon role moving forward now that Jimenez is healthy again.

