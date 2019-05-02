Engel went a collective 4-for-5 with an RBI and two runs in Wednesday's doubleheader with the Orioles.

Engel came off the bench to produce a pinch-hit single in the first game, then logged his first multi-hit performance of the season in the nightcap. Eloy Jimenez's recent move to the injured list should open up extra opportunities for Engel, but his paucity of power and poor contact skills (career 31 percent strikeout rate) put a major cap on his fantasy upside.