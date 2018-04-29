Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.

With Engel on the bench for the second time in three games -- both against right-handed starters -- it's beginning to look like his role as the White Sox's everyday center fielder could be in jeopardy. Engel is hitting just .159 on the season while his primary backup, Leury Garcia, is now up to .245 after rapping out six hits in the first three games of the series. Neither player profiles as a particularly exciting fantasy option, but with the superior average and five steals to date, Garcia has been far more interesting than Engel.