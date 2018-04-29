White Sox's Adam Engel: Gets benched Sunday
Engel is out of the lineup Sunday against the Royals.
With Engel on the bench for the second time in three games -- both against right-handed starters -- it's beginning to look like his role as the White Sox's everyday center fielder could be in jeopardy. Engel is hitting just .159 on the season while his primary backup, Leury Garcia, is now up to .245 after rapping out six hits in the first three games of the series. Neither player profiles as a particularly exciting fantasy option, but with the superior average and five steals to date, Garcia has been far more interesting than Engel.
More News
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...